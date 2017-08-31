“Property Brothers” Bringing House Party Tour To Byham Theater

BOIL WATER ADVISORY: PWSA Boil Water Advisory Lifted In All Areas Except Millvale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The “Property Brothers” are throwing a house party in Pittsburgh.

Jonathon and Drew Scott, the stars of the hit HGTV show, will appear at the Byham Theater in the Cultural District next Thursday.

They’re bringing their nationwide tour, “The Scott Brothers House Party,” to Pittsburgh.

They are offering advice on renovations, impromptu design consultations and a look behind the scenes at their everyday lives.

Tickets are still available and the price includes a copy of their new book.

For more information and tickets, visit the Scott Brothers website here or the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s website here.

