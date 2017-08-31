Steelers, GM Kevin Colbert Agree To Contract Extension

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers and General Manager Kevin Colbert have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract extension.

According to the Steelers’ official website, the deal will keep Colbert with the team through the 2020 NFL Draft.

I am excited to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert’s contract for an additional two years,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Kevin’s dedication and diligent work have played a major role in our success. We are pleased he will continue to lead our personnel efforts for at least the next three years.”

Colbert is currently entering his 18th year with the team.

“I have been very fortunate to have been a part of this organization over the last 17 years,” Colbert said in a statement. “I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue to be a part of our annual pursuit of a championship.”

Over that time, he has helped lead the team to two Super Bowl titles and three AFC Championships.