Pirates Host Superheroes On Childhood Cancer Awareness Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a special night at PNC Park for some very brave kids in capes.

The Pittsburgh Pirates hosted 25 children as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Night on Friday.

The kids, all battling pediatric cancer, were asked to dress as their favorite superhero and were honored on the field during the pre-game ceremony.

They also got their very own Pirates superhero cape, and a superhero-themed party.

But the best part of the night may have been how it all began with the “2017 BaseBALD Challenge.” The children were teamed with a player or team staff member who shaved their head to support charity.

Players like Jameson Taillon, Jose Osuna and Steven Brault participated.

The event benefits the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is working to stop childhood cancer.

Team officials say for every shaved head, Pirates Charities would make a donation to the foundation.

