Contest Pits Pittsburgh Against Other States For America’s ‘Sorriest Bus Stops’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two bus stops here in Pittsburgh are in the running to become one of the sorriest bus stops in the country.

StreetsBlog USA holds the annual tournament every year, allowing people to vote for the worst.

One is in Munhall, where riders are let off in a tight area between a road and a rolling hill.

The other is under the Duquesne University overpass.

You can play along and vote at home.

To vote for the Duquesne University stop, click here.

And to put in a vote for the Munhall stop, visit this link.

