Butler Trucking Company Pitching In For Hurricane Relief

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — A trucking company in Butler County has been in the business of hurricane relief.

In the past, the owner has helped collect supplies for victims in South Carolina and Louisiana, and now, his family and other volunteers are pitching in for Texas.

For the Hindman family, hurricane relief is a family affair.

“I have 18 grandkids and 7 greats,” Buddy Hindman, owner of Hindman Trucking, said.

Many of them pitched in Saturday at Hindman Trucking just outside of Butler.

“If you were the person in their situation, what would you want first or most?” Hindman said.

He says what’s needed most is laundry detergent, canned foods and plenty of water.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Roupe/KDKA)

One of his tractor-trailers is going to a fire department in Bloomington, Texas, which has a population of 2,500.

“Little towns are just not being dealt with,” he said.

Dawn Fronius, of Ellwood City, showed up twice Saturday, once with clothes, then again with cleaning supplies.

“I was in a flood, and knowing that you never get back the way you totally were,” she said, “it’s hard.”

Hindman will be collecting donations through Wednesday, then sending one of his drivers to Texas.

“As soon as I’m full, I’m going,” he said.

