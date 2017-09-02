BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Oldest Tiger At Pittsburgh Zoo Dies Suddenly

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo has announced their oldest male tiger ‘Taiga’ died Thursday afternoon.

Taiga went in for a dewclaw clip in the morning and recovered from the procedure but that afternoon, he passed away.

The death of Taiga came just one day after the zoo announced the death of the elephant known as ‘Baby.’

The necropsy showed Taiga had a large diaphragmatic hernia in his stomach and intestines.

The hernia affected the intestines in his chest cavity and obstructed his breathing even though X-rays taken eight months ago showed nothing abnormal.

