Street Renamed After Man Who Was Murdered In Facebook Video

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — A Cleveland street has been renamed after a man who was killed in a video posted to Facebook.
CBS affiliate WOIO reports that East 146th Street in Cleveland is being renamed Robert Godwin, Sr. Way.
Seventy-four-year-old Godwin, who lived on East 146th Street, was shot and killed by 37-year-old Steve Stephens back in April. His murder was captured in a video that was on Facebook for three hours before it was taken down.
Stephens killed himself in Erie, Pa., after a nearly 48-hour multistate manhunt.