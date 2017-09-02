BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Street Renamed After Man Who Was Murdered In Facebook Video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — A Cleveland street has been renamed after a man who was killed in a video posted to Facebook.

CBS affiliate WOIO reports that East 146th Street in Cleveland is being renamed Robert Godwin, Sr. Way.

Seventy-four-year-old Godwin, who lived on East 146th Street, was shot and killed by 37-year-old Steve Stephens back in April. His murder was captured in a video that was on Facebook for three hours before it was taken down.

Stephens killed himself in Erie, Pa., after a nearly 48-hour multistate manhunt.

