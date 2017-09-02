Clairton Humane Society Treating Emaciated Dog

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An emaciated dog is being treated at a Clairton humane society.
According to officials at Who Rescued Who Humane Society, the dog was owned by an ex-animal control officer and another former animal control officer held the dog for four days without providing veterinary care.
No charges have been filed at this point.
A humane officer in Glassport, Pa., picked up the dog and rushed it to an emergency veterinary hospital for care. The dog has since been taken to the Who Rescued Who Humane Society.
The shelter says on their Facebook page that they need prescription food for the dog, and they’re asking for monetary donations to help pay for the hospital bill.