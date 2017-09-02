BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
HURRICANE HARVEY: Safeguarding Houston | Gas Prices | Pets | How To Help | Photos
MORE: Pittsburgh Weather | LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

Clairton Humane Society Treating Emaciated Dog

Filed Under: Clairton, Emaciated Dog, Who Rescued Who Humane Society

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) — An emaciated dog is being treated at a Clairton humane society.

According to officials at Who Rescued Who Humane Society, the dog was owned by an ex-animal control officer and another former animal control officer held the dog for four days without providing veterinary care.

No charges have been filed at this point.

A humane officer in Glassport, Pa., picked up the dog and rushed it to an emergency veterinary hospital for care. The dog has since been taken to the Who Rescued Who Humane Society.

The shelter says on their Facebook page that they need prescription food for the dog, and they’re asking for monetary donations to help pay for the hospital bill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch