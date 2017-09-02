BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Woman In Critical Condition After 40-Feet Fall From Bridge

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – A woman who fell more than 40 feet from a bridge in West Virginia is in critical condition.

News outlets report Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says the woman fell from a walking trail bridge over Wheeling Creek Thursday morning. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her identity has not been released.

Schwertfeger says the woman had crossed over the railing and was on the ledge of the bridge before she fell. Police believe impairment may have been a factor and say that her boyfriend said they were doing drugs before the fall.

Her boyfriend was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Tyler County. His identity hasn’t been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

