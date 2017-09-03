BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Cleveland Unions Refuse To Hold Flag At Browns Opening Game

Filed Under: Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) – Unions representing Cleveland police and paramedics say they won’t hold a large American flag before the Cleveland Browns’ season opener because of previous player protests during the national anthem.

The unions’ refusal to participate in the on-field ceremony at First Energy Stadium before next Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers comes after nearly a dozen Browns players knelt during the anthem before a preseason home game last month.

The president of the Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees Local 1975 said Saturday the protest has upset union members. Dan Nemeth says he’s troubled that Browns management allowed the protests.

A team spokesman has said the organization respects the anthem and flag but also respects personal expression.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association members also are refusing to participate in the flag ceremony.

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    September 3, 2017 at 2:00 PM

    Monkeys just acting like monkeys

