Deaths Of Son, Father Ruled Homicide, Suicide

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say they believe a man shot and killed his adult son and then himself several days before their bodies were found in a Pennsylvania home last week.

Lancaster County officials said a probation and parole officer found the bodies of 57-year-old Scott Halstead and 29-year-old Justin Halstead in the Hempfield Hill Estates mobile home park in West Hempfield on Wednesday.

District Attorney Craig Stedman said both died of gunshot wounds to the head. The county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, ruled the younger man’s death a homicide and the older man’s death a suicide.

Stedman said a probation officer was sent because the younger man had failed to appear in court. He said the motive is unknown but father and son were close. He called the case “a real tragedy.”

