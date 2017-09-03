BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
State Officials Recall Heavy Cream From Washington Co. Dairy

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — State officials have announced a recall of heavy cream sold at a Washington County dairy.

The State Department of Agriculture says that heavy cream sold at The SpringHouse dairy should be immediately thrown out.

The cream was sold in plastic pints and plastic half-gallons with a code reading 9-03.

According to the Department of Agriculture, tests conducted during routine sampling indicated the cream was not properly pasteurized. No illnesses have been reported.

The SpringHouse is located at 1531 Route 136 in Washington, Pa.

