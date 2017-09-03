BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Millvale Still Under Boil Water Advisory
Steelers Sign 9 To Practice Squad, Make Additional Trade

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed nine familiar players to their practice squad Sunday and made another trade, just one day after announcing their 53-man roster.

Center Kyle Friend, tight end Jake McGee, running back Fitzgerald Toussaint, wide receiver Marcus Tucker, linebacker Matt Galambos, safety Jacob Hagen, defensive end Lavon Hooks, linebacker Farrington Huguenin and cornerback Dashaun Phillips have been signed to the practice squad.

All nine were waived Saturday when the Steelers reduced their roster to 53 players.

The Steelers also agreed to terms with wide receiver Justin Thomas.

After announcing their practice squad, the Steelers also made a trade for safety J.J. Wilcox from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers will also receive Tampa’s seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In exchange, the Steelers gave the Buccaneers their sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

