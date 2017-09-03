BOIL WATER ADVISORY: Flush And Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Millvale
HURRICANE HARVEY: Safeguarding Houston | Gas Prices | Pets | How To Help | Photos
MORE: Pittsburgh Weather | LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Dallas/Fort Worth

AP Sources: Trump Expected To End ‘Dreamers’ Program

Filed Under: DACA, Donald Trump

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is expected to announce that he will end protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children – but with a six-month delay.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the decision ahead of a planned Tuesday announcement.

Trump could always change his mind.

He has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which has given hundreds of thousands of young people a reprieve from deportation and work permits.

Trump’s expected to delay the formal dismantling of the program to give Congress time to decide whether it wants to address the status of the so-called Dreamers in legislation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch