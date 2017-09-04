Man Says In 911 Call He Awoke From Dream And Found Wife Dead

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/KDKA) — A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.

Raleigh Police charged 28-year-old Matthew Phelps with murder Friday after he made the emergency call.

In the 911 call, obtained by CBS affiliate WNCN, Phelps told the operator he took more cold medicine then he should have and woke up after his dream with blood all over him and a knife on the bed he shared with his wife.

“I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it,” he said.

Authorities say 29-year-old Lauren Ashley-Nicole Phelps was dead from stab wounds.

Toward the end of the seven-minute 911 call, Matthew Phelps started sobbing, saying his wife didn’t deserve this.

According to WNCN, the couple got married in November of last year.

It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer.

