Crews Battle Fire At Pulaski Township Mobile Home

PULASKI TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Pulaski Township mobile home Monday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1600 block of Marr Road.

Bob Bell, who lives nearby, says he, his wife and his brother found the woman who lives in the trailer lying outside the trailer. He says she was unable to move, so they dragged her away from the flames.

According to sources, there were several dogs and cats inside the home, and the woman had to be stopped from going back into the burning home to try to save them. At least one dog made it out safely.

One fireman was bit by dogs at least twice.

Two propane tanks near the house exploded.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.