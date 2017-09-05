Man Convicted In ‘Kill For Thrill’ Murders Dies In Prison

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One of two men convicted in the “kill for thrill” murders has died.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, 59-year-old Michael Travaglia died from natural causes over the weekend.
He was on death row at the State Correctional Institute in Greene County.
Investigators say Travaglia and John Lesko killed four people in eight days nearly 40 years ago. One of those victims was Apollo Police Officer Leonard Miller.
According to a Tribune-Review report, Travaglia had been on death row since 1981.
Lesko was also sentenced to death, but continues to appeal the sentence.
