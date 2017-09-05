Foster: ‘Time To Pay The Toll Now’ For Browns’ Myles Garrett

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- It’s finally here. Football season, games that count, Sundays being consumed by the Steelers. It all starts this Sunday at 1 p.m. against the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers guard Ramon Foster joined “The Fan Morning Show” in the first of what will be his weekly hit on the show every Tuesday at 8 a.m. during the season. Ramon was asked about Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett and his comments that he made earlier in the offseason about looking forward to getting after Ben Roethlisberger and bringing him down.

“It’s time to pay the toll now…let’s see how real it is now, that’s how I feel about it,” said Foster. “I think it’s unique this time of year because that’s how everybody feels. Nobody’s lost a game, nobody’s won a game. At this point in the season, everybody feels like they can win the Super Bowl so if you feel like you can push your team to that point and you can be the Defensive Player of the Year as a rookie then hey, let’s see it.”

Ramon also acknowledged that this offseason has been more unique than anything he has ever seen during his 9-year career here with the Steelers front office.

“It’s definitely different from anything I’ve ever experienced, we’re the type of team since I’ve been here to sign guys in the spring and the offseason and then you pull the most talent out of those guys,” said Foster. “For us to go get guys this late in the year as far as talent-wise, trades, picking up people, that hasn’t happened. I think it’s just the realization of what we have in front of us. We have a quarterback in Ben you have offensive tools with AB [Antonio Brown], Martavis [Bryant], Le’Veon [Bell] the whole nine.”

“I’m excited for it, I think there is a sense of urgency there. But, when you have that feeling of trying to win a championship then why not push for it?”

Foster is also the Steelers’ player representative for the player’s union and commented on Vontaze Burfict and his continuous below-the-line behavior and how it is getting hard to defend his actions.

“I think it’s getting to that point now and I hate to put him on the spot like that or put the union on the spot like that, too because that’s what unions do, we defend all players no matter what,” said Foster. “It’s getting hard from a public perception for us to defend him because of his history.”

“You’re putting people’s livelihoods at stake here and whether he was inside or outside the rules each time, it’s just a bad look. I’m sorry, but I’m not willing to lose $800,000 just on fines. So if he feels that comfortable with his career and how he’s made money then so be it, but any normal person? Not willing to lose that much.”

You can hear Ramon in his weekly spot with the Fan Morning Show every Tuesday at 8 a.m. during the season.