Pa. Police Department ‘Terrified’ After Finding Red Balloons Tied To Sewer Grates

LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) – Police in one small Pennsylvania borough say they were “completely terrified” after someone placed red balloons on grates.

Police are asking the “local prankster” not to continue placing the balloons on the grates, similar to the movie “It” which comes out on Friday.

In a post on Facebook, the Lititz Borough Police Department say they know the movie is coming to theaters in a couple days and give the prankster creativity for promoting the movie.

“We want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons and respectfully request they do not do that again,” the post read.

The movie “It’ hits theaters on Friday.