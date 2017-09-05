Ben On Le’Veon: ‘Not Really Sure What Kind Of Football Shape Le’Veon Is Going To Be In’

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)- Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger joined The Cook And Poni Show on Tuesday for the season debut of The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show and talked about the topic at the top of everyone’s mind, Le’Veon Bell and how ready he’ll be for week one.

“He looked good,” Ben said about Bell’s first practice, but added that he “had some questions” which was to be expected.

There have been changes to the offense though that Ben alluded to throughout the preseason that Bell will have to learn and when asked if they’ll be able to use those changes or not because of Bell, he said “I hope so.”

If Bell isn’t 100% ready to go in terms of physically being prepared or knowing the game plan, it will likely be rookie James Conner that will get some of the carries and Ben shared with us how he sees the former Pitt back fitting in.

“I think he’s got to be ready to go,” Ben told us. When the team practiced on Sunday, Ben said Le’Veon was getting more carries that usual to get caught up but “James was in there quite a bit too so I think, we’re not really sure what kind of football shape Le’Veon is going to be in on Sunday, so I would anticipate and I think James is ready and anticipating and getting quite a few carries.”

Looking at the other side of the ball, the Steelers made quite the splash last week when they signed cut Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden and Ben told us he was a huge proponent of them signing the former Pro Bowler.

“I was excited about that pickup,” is what Ben told us.

Excitement isn’t all Ben had though as he admitted going to the coaches and asking if they could go out and get him.

“I know when he got released, I was talking to coach, I was saying ‘hey, listen, can we get this guy? Let’s find a way.’ He for a long time was a guy that we looked at as a top, at worst case, a five or maybe a top three cornerback in the league.”

Haden will bring a little extra to the Steelers in their week one matchup as Ben said that he has “talked to Joe a little bit” about what the Browns do and which players have certain tendencies he can take advantage of.

With all of the talk on the field out of the way, the guys asked Ben about the offseason extensions for General Manager Kevin Colbert and Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all, that’s the Rooney way. Obviously its worked, its been more successful than anyone else in terms of championships and Lombardi’s so, if something’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

You can hear the entire audio of The #1 Cochran Ben Roethlisberger Show above as he also talked about why he didn’t hear back from Le’Veon Bell when he texted him this offseason, what he said to his offensive line about Browns rookie defensive lineman saying he’d sack Ben in his first game and how he feels about the experiment the team did this offseason with Offensive Coordinator Todd Haley calling plays from up in the booth rather than down on the sidelines.

