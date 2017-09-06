Police: Car Crashes Into North Shore Hotel, Driver Sought

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SHORE (KDKA) – Police are looking for a suspect after a car crashed into a hotel on the North Shore early Wednesday morning.

According to police, a vehicle crashed into the backside of the North Shore Residence Inn around 4 a.m.

The driver took off after the accident.

Pittsburgh Police say he was a guest at the Residence Inn and did give his name upon check-in, but the hotel does not have an ID on file.

The hotel is right across from PNC Park, which typically has a lot of activity.

Richard Stephenson who is a current guest said, “I mean it’s just part of city life because you never know what’s gonna happen. As long as you keep your eyes open you’ll generally be safe…especially in this area because you know the park is across the street.”

There are multiple security cameras in the parking lot and all around the hotel.

Meanwhile, Residence Inn had no comment today.