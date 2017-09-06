WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Cardinals Get Former Pirates Reliever Nicasio From Phillies

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired right-handed reliever Juan Nicasio from Philadelphia in exchange for minor league infielder Eliezer Alvarez.

The 31-year-old Nicasio had joined the Phillies last week on a waiver claim from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is 3-5 with a 2.79 ERA in a National League-leading 67 games this season. Nicasio has struck out 61 batters in 61.1 innings of work this season, walked 18 and held opponents to a .218 average.

The Cardinals entered Wednesday just three games out of the NL wild-card lead and four games back in the NL Central.

Nicasio is a free agent at the end of the season and would not be eligible for postseason play. In 260 career games (82 starts), the Dominican is 35-37 with a 4.60 ERA in 618.2 innings pitched.

