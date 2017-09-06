NFL Postpones Bucs-Dolphins Game Ahead Of Hurricane Irma

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – With Hurricane Irma closing in on the United States, the NFL has decided to postpone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game on Sunday.

Initially, the option of a neutral site was being explored by the league. ESPN was reporting that one of the neutral site locations under consideration was Heinz Field.

However, the league has instead decided to postpone the contest until Week 11, where both teams had a scheduled bye.

Meanwhile, Irma’s pending arrival is having an impact on other sports and leagues as well.

UCF’s Saturday game against Memphis was also moved up to Friday, and No. 10 Florida State was reviewing options regarding its Saturday night game against Louisiana-Monroe – with moving kickoff to earlier in the day a possibility.

For now, No. 16 Miami and Florida Atlantic are planning to play this weekend – well out of the storm’s projected path. Miami is scheduled to go to Arkansas State, and FAU is set to visit No. 9 Wisconsin.

