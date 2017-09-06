GOP Hopeful Paul Mango: ‘We Are Not Growing The Pennsylvania Economy’

Follow NewsRadio 1020 KDKA: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – One of the Republicans running for Pennsylvania governor says he has what it takes to replace Tom Wolf.

“I think I have the leadership training, I think I have the business training, I think I have the obligation to step in and provide a different path for Pennsylvania and that’s why I’m running,” said Paul Mango.

On Wednesday’s Mike Pintek Show, Mango spoke of Gov. Wolf’s inability to get a revenue package completed in Pennsylvania.

“He’s supposed to be a leader, and instead, he’s following. Where is he on economic growth? Where is he on addressing our drug overdose challenge? One-hundred Pennsylvanians dying a week from this,” said Mango.

On the budget, Mango said the economy isn’t growing in the state.

“There is no way out of this bind between higher taxes and lower taxes, unless we grow the economy,” said Mango. “We are not growing the Pennsylvania economy, and he is the chief executive.”

Mango also addressed the news that Republican Lawmakers unveiled a “Taxpayers” budget this week.

“These guys did it completely backwards. They said we’re gonna spend this much and then let’s go find the revenue, that’s a big problem,” said Mango.

Mango added lawmakers must find a way to get Pennsylvania’s economy growing at 3 to 4 percent per year.

Mango grew up near Syracuse and moved to Pittsburgh about 30 years ago. He graduated from West Point, earned an MBA at Harvard before building a health care business for McKinsey and Company.

Mango is running for the Republican nomination along with state Sen. Scott Wagner.