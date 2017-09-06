Pa. ‘Dreamer’ Scared Of Being Deported: ‘I’m Going To Be Lost’

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The decision to end DACA means nearly 800,000 immigrants, or “Dreamers,” could be deported if Congress doesn’t come up with an alternate plan.

That includes a local woman who came to the U.S. with her father when she was just a toddler.

President Donald Trump had Attorney General Jeff Sessions deliver the news to thousands of undocumented young adults, raised in America.

“The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions said during the press conference on Tuesday morning.

Brought to the U.S. illegally as children, DACA kept Homeland Security from deporting them.

“I work, I come home, I make donations, I pay taxes, I do what every American does.”

One local woman, who did not want to be identified, came to the U.S. when she was the age of 3. Under DACA, she is allowed to go to school, get a driver’s license, and legally work in this country.

But President Trump has started to dismantle the program put in place by his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

“We’ve been through a lot. Criminal background checks, we are clean; there is nothing wrong, nothing on our records. I feel like he should give us an opportunity to be here,” the local Dreamer said.

Later in the day, former President Obama said in a statement, in part, “We shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us.”

President Trump has asked Congress to come up with an alternative to DACA. But, in the meantime, Dreamers are worried about their futures.

“I don’t speak that much Spanish, I just feel like if I would go back home, I’m going to be lost,” she said.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald weighed in on the president’s announcement. He said, “We are extremely disappointed by this decision and urge Congress to act quickly to maintain this path to citizenship.”