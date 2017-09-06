Country Music Group Rascal Flatts To Open Pittsburgh Restaurant

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Station Square is going a little bit country as Rascal Flatts will reportedly open a new restaurant in the South Side complex.

The Pittsburgh Business Times reports the Rascal Flatts Restaurant will be taking over the former space of Bar Louie which closed this summer.

The restaurant will reportedly feature dining, both inside and outside, a full service bar, along with a performance space and gift shop.

The restaurant will feature contemporary dining, and expects to host country music acts.

No opening date has been announced yet.

The Rascal Flatts Restaurant also has locations in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

Rascal Flatts said they have long considered Pittsburgh as one of the top three markets to open a restaurant given the strong interest in country music.