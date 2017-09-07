Comfort Hotels Holds Contest For New Waffle Flavor

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Comfort Hotels chain is asking guests to choose which new waffle flavor will be served at complimentary breakfasts.
The campaign kicked off in August, in honor of National Waffle Day, and runs through Oct. 12.
The three proposed flavors are: birthday cake, sweet caramel and cinnamon roll.
The winner will be served at complimentary breakfasts at select Comfort brand hotels.
Comfort Hotels teamed up with celebrity chef Eric Greenspan to give out free samples of the flavors at the Coop Chicken and Waffles food truck in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
People who vote in the people can also enter a sweepstakes to win 500,000 Choice Privileges Points, which would be good for about 30 free nights at a Comfort brand hotel.