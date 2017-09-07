Report: Man, 75, Accused Of Following Child, Committing Lewd Acts Inside Costco

Filed Under: Butler County, Costco, Cranberry Township, David Whitten

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly committing lewd acts while following a child around a Costco store in Cranberry Township.

According to a Butler Eagle report, the incident happened at Costco on June 28.

David Whitten, 75, is accused of following a child “with his left hand in his pocket moving it around in an aggressive manner.”

An employee followed Whitten and ushered the child away. Meanwhile, Whitten fled on foot.

He is also accused of exposing himself at a Sam’s Club in Ohio Township.

Whitten is free on $5,000 bail and will be arraigned in October.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch