Report: Man, 75, Accused Of Following Child, Committing Lewd Acts Inside Costco

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly committing lewd acts while following a child around a Costco store in Cranberry Township.
According to a Butler Eagle report, the incident happened at Costco on June 28.
David Whitten, 75, is accused of following a child “with his left hand in his pocket moving it around in an aggressive manner.”
An employee followed Whitten and ushered the child away. Meanwhile, Whitten fled on foot.
He is also accused of exposing himself at a Sam’s Club in Ohio Township.
Whitten is free on $5,000 bail and will be arraigned in October.