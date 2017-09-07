Pittsburgh Plans Upgrade, Expansion Of Surveillance System

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department plans to spend $5 million to upgrade and expand its citywide system of surveillance cameras.
The Tribune-Review reports that the city council gave preliminary authorization Wednesday for a three-year $1.25 million contract to upgrade, maintain or replace many of the city’s 225 cameras. Public Safety Department director Wendell Hissrich says they also plan to ask for about $3.8 million to buy and maintain 75 new cameras.
Hissrich says many of the city’s cameras have been in place since 2007 and are due to be replaced. He says new cameras would be added in high crime areas.
