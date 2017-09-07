Pittsburgh Plans Upgrade, Expansion Of Surveillance System

Filed Under: Pittsburgh Public Safety Department

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Department plans to spend $5 million to upgrade and expand its citywide system of surveillance cameras.

The Tribune-Review reports that the city council gave preliminary authorization Wednesday for a three-year $1.25 million contract to upgrade, maintain or replace many of the city’s 225 cameras. Public Safety Department director Wendell Hissrich says they also plan to ask for about $3.8 million to buy and maintain 75 new cameras.

Hissrich says many of the city’s cameras have been in place since 2007 and are due to be replaced. He says new cameras would be added in high crime areas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch