Police: Taco Bell Employees Fatally Shoot Armed Robber

Filed Under: Cleveland, Taco Bell
Stock image (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say three employees of a Cleveland Taco Bell opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.

Police have said two masked robbers entered the restaurant early Wednesday and ordered three employees to lie on the floor. Police say three other employees pulled out handguns and opened fire, shooting one of the suspects six times. The other suspect ran off.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday said the man killed was 24-year-old De’Carlo Jackson.

Investigators say Jackson was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested. The employees who opened fire are said to be two 19-year-old men and a 23-year-old man.

A Taco Bell spokeswoman told Cleveland.com the company is “shocked” by the shooting and is offering counseling to employees.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Christine DiIanni says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:36 AM

    One more thug out of the gene pool.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Jay Williams says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:44 AM

    Outstanding! If they get charged with ANYTHING, we might as well just turn the country over to the cartels.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. Wheezy Geezer says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:48 AM

    I am sure he was a “nice” young man.

    Reply | Report comment
  4. Rob Cater says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:51 AM

    YES! America fights back!

    Reply | Report comment
  5. Darryn James says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:52 AM

    DONT YOU HAVE TO BE 21 YEARS OLD TO HAVE A HANDGUN?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Ferd Berfel says:
      September 7, 2017 at 10:56 AM

      no you don’t. However to carry one in public varies by state. Usually it is 18 years old. Inside your house or your business there is generally no age limit.

      Reply | Report comment
    2. James Schovanec says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:14 AM

      Your CAPS LOCK key is stuck again, Cher.

      Reply | Report comment
    3. Timothy Shea (@uconnyankee50) says:
      September 7, 2017 at 11:59 AM

      The President needs to give tribute to these heros @ the White House, as opposed to when Obama gushed over Michael Brown’s parents. (Taco Bell 1 – Frito Bandito 0)

      Reply | Report comment
    4. Jonah Hirsh says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:06 PM

      No, you have to be 21 or older to purchase one at retail.

      Reply | Report comment
  6. Ferd Berfel says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:53 AM

    some days are better than others, a hat tip to the Taco Bell employees. While I’m sure they are shaken up over this, they did the right thing. Armed thugs are totally unpredictable. You just have to assume at the least they would fire a spray of bullets as they left to prevent anyone following. If you don’t, you could be the one laying there bleeding.

    Reply | Report comment
  7. Todd Thomas says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:57 AM

    Were they “shocked” three of their employees were packing? After all, we’re talking Cleveland here.

    Reply | Report comment
  8. Полина Ануфриева (@AnyfrievaPoliva) says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:02 AM

    With a name like De’Carlo I would have thought his future was assured.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. joe morris (@joemoris) says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:04 PM

      LOL I noticed no description of the great person with a bright future and no photo of the suspect either. Poor De’Carlo

      Reply | Report comment
  9. Michael Hansen says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:05 AM

    Nice shootin’ – bust a cap in the thug’s chalupa!

    Reply | Report comment
  10. Bill Partridge says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:09 AM

    I bet it will be quite some time before anybody attempts a robbery in a Taco Bell! Guys with guns in a Taco Bell?? And they know how to shoot?? What a novel idea as a deterrent! I’m curious now…. Why is it OK to engage in violent resistance at a rally, but shocking to defend yourself at your home or business?

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Jason Tomko says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    Guns are Good, guns solve problems…

    Reply | Report comment
  12. Harry Taft says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:11 AM

    Is anybody offering counseling to the crooks? I’d counsel them to stay away from Taco Bell!

    Reply | Report comment
  13. Mike Herman says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:15 AM

    I love stories with happy endings.

    Reply | Report comment
  14. Mike Herman says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:17 AM

    Expect a decrease in Taco Bell robberies for at least a little while.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. Oren Wysocki says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:20 AM

    good job, you have single handedly lowered crime in the entire city of Cleveland.

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Jim ONeill says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:29 AM

    Give them a medal and more ammo. Forget the ‘councilors’. ugh. Give me a break.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Bill E. BOBB (@BillEBOBB1) says:
      September 7, 2017 at 12:09 PM

      Counseling? Those are the last guys who would ever need counseling! We’re not talking snowflakes here people, all they need are hi-fives from the mayor!!!

      Reply | Report comment
  17. Michael Francis Corleone says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:30 AM

    Counseling?..Medal’s of Honor is more like it.

    Reply | Report comment
  18. Jim Truesdale says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:32 AM

    I am going to visit Taco Bell more often, I might even drive to the one where justice was served ala cart. Give them a raise and a key to the city. Major Jim Truesdale US Army Retired also Taco Bell fan for life.

    Reply | Report comment
  19. JR Nunyabizness says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    And to think the Liberals want to take your guns.

    Reply | Report comment
  20. Thomas Anderson says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:33 AM

    Now THAT’S some good news. Since the perps’ race weren’t mentioned we’re sure they were black.

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Al Mount says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:39 AM

    Best news I’ve heard all week, concealed carry saves innocent lives

    Reply | Report comment
  22. Christopher White says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:43 AM

    The best outcome for an armed robbery is the perp dead and no one else harmed. This was fairly good although it is too bad the other dirtbag escaped. He may be wounded – let’s hope.

    Reply | Report comment
  23. Bill Jefferson says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:44 AM

    De’Carlo is one of those biblical white Amish names, right?
    It’s *always* the white Amish riff-raff………

    Reply | Report comment
  24. Bill Jefferson says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:46 AM

    Alternate headline: “Cleveland Culture Suddenly, if Slightly, Improved”

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Tim Riches says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:53 AM

    What a shame. They just needed some money for school supplies. And now a young man with a bright future is gone. How are blacks supposed to succeed in this country if they’re shot dead just for trying to get their lives together?

    Reply | Report comment
  26. Jonathan Bradley says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:55 AM

    And here I thought the FOOD would eventually killme!

    Reply | Report comment
  27. Stevan Arnold says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:05 PM

    They’re going to “:counsel” them before they fire them. big business doesn’t want to alienate future robbers who might also be occasional customers.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Rich Bolles says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:07 PM

    Counseling? The counseling was the D-E-A-D Bad Guy…that is counseling enough.

    Reply | Report comment
  29. Jonah Hirsh says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:08 PM

    (Cue Pepe the Chihuahua) “Drop the Chalupa!”

    Reply | Report comment
  30. Bill E. BOBB (@BillEBOBB1) says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:10 PM

    DeCarlo Jackson, it’s almost as if the mother handed him a death sentence at Birth

    Reply | Report comment
  31. Robert Thompson says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:16 PM

    DeCarlo. I guess he was white Amish.

    Reply | Report comment
  32. Serio Vitium (@seriovitium) says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:21 PM

    De’Carlo Jackson. Hm.

    Reply | Report comment
  33. Larry Matters says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:23 PM

    Michael Bennett, Colin Kaepernick, and Spike Lee are calling for a rally to protest racial profiling.

    Reply | Report comment
  34. Jeff Davis says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:30 PM

    GREAT JOB employees of protecting yourselves. You deserve commendations. How long though until the bad guy’s family sues Taco Bell?

    Reply | Report comment
  35. Jim Harr says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:40 PM

    But, but, but…he was such a good boy!

    Reply | Report comment
  36. type2 (@type2diabetics) says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:45 PM

    They need to practice… They missed out on a perfect ending; they missed one.

    Reply | Report comment
  37. D Wooldridge (@bubbaglock40) says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:49 PM

    Hope they get a reward and a letter of commendation for bravery. I will put that Taco Bell on my list of safe places to eat my meal in peace.

    Reply | Report comment
  38. Steven Bowen says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:51 PM

    Go Taco Bell! Is Ohio an open carry state now? I always love the story when the would be victims turn the tables and drop and mfer or two. They went ahead and made my day.

    Reply | Report comment
  39. Dave Levine says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:56 PM

    Instead of “being shocked”, the Taco Bell spokesmouth should be PRAISING her carrying employees who probably saved lives that day!

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch