Police: Taco Bell Employees Fatally Shoot Armed Robber

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say three employees of a Cleveland Taco Bell opened fire on two armed robbers, killing one.
Police have said two masked robbers entered the restaurant early Wednesday and ordered three employees to lie on the floor. Police say three other employees pulled out handguns and opened fire, shooting one of the suspects six times. The other suspect ran off.
The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday said the man killed was 24-year-old De’Carlo Jackson.
Investigators say Jackson was found with a loaded gun in his hand. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
No one has been arrested. The employees who opened fire are said to be two 19-year-old men and a 23-year-old man.
A Taco Bell spokeswoman told Cleveland.com the company is “shocked” by the shooting and is offering counseling to employees.
One Comment
One more thug out of the gene pool.
Outstanding! If they get charged with ANYTHING, we might as well just turn the country over to the cartels.
I am sure he was a “nice” young man.
YES! America fights back!
DONT YOU HAVE TO BE 21 YEARS OLD TO HAVE A HANDGUN?
no you don’t. However to carry one in public varies by state. Usually it is 18 years old. Inside your house or your business there is generally no age limit.
Your CAPS LOCK key is stuck again, Cher.
The President needs to give tribute to these heros @ the White House, as opposed to when Obama gushed over Michael Brown’s parents. (Taco Bell 1 – Frito Bandito 0)
No, you have to be 21 or older to purchase one at retail.
some days are better than others, a hat tip to the Taco Bell employees. While I’m sure they are shaken up over this, they did the right thing. Armed thugs are totally unpredictable. You just have to assume at the least they would fire a spray of bullets as they left to prevent anyone following. If you don’t, you could be the one laying there bleeding.
Were they “shocked” three of their employees were packing? After all, we’re talking Cleveland here.
With a name like De’Carlo I would have thought his future was assured.
LOL I noticed no description of the great person with a bright future and no photo of the suspect either. Poor De’Carlo
Nice shootin’ – bust a cap in the thug’s chalupa!
I bet it will be quite some time before anybody attempts a robbery in a Taco Bell! Guys with guns in a Taco Bell?? And they know how to shoot?? What a novel idea as a deterrent! I’m curious now…. Why is it OK to engage in violent resistance at a rally, but shocking to defend yourself at your home or business?
Guns are Good, guns solve problems…
Is anybody offering counseling to the crooks? I’d counsel them to stay away from Taco Bell!
I love stories with happy endings.
Expect a decrease in Taco Bell robberies for at least a little while.
good job, you have single handedly lowered crime in the entire city of Cleveland.
Give them a medal and more ammo. Forget the ‘councilors’. ugh. Give me a break.
Counseling? Those are the last guys who would ever need counseling! We’re not talking snowflakes here people, all they need are hi-fives from the mayor!!!
Counseling?..Medal’s of Honor is more like it.
I am going to visit Taco Bell more often, I might even drive to the one where justice was served ala cart. Give them a raise and a key to the city. Major Jim Truesdale US Army Retired also Taco Bell fan for life.
And to think the Liberals want to take your guns.
Now THAT’S some good news. Since the perps’ race weren’t mentioned we’re sure they were black.
Best news I’ve heard all week, concealed carry saves innocent lives
The best outcome for an armed robbery is the perp dead and no one else harmed. This was fairly good although it is too bad the other dirtbag escaped. He may be wounded – let’s hope.
De’Carlo is one of those biblical white Amish names, right?
It’s *always* the white Amish riff-raff………
Alternate headline: “Cleveland Culture Suddenly, if Slightly, Improved”
What a shame. They just needed some money for school supplies. And now a young man with a bright future is gone. How are blacks supposed to succeed in this country if they’re shot dead just for trying to get their lives together?
And here I thought the FOOD would eventually killme!
They’re going to “:counsel” them before they fire them. big business doesn’t want to alienate future robbers who might also be occasional customers.
Counseling? The counseling was the D-E-A-D Bad Guy…that is counseling enough.
(Cue Pepe the Chihuahua) “Drop the Chalupa!”
DeCarlo Jackson, it’s almost as if the mother handed him a death sentence at Birth
DeCarlo. I guess he was white Amish.
De’Carlo Jackson. Hm.
Michael Bennett, Colin Kaepernick, and Spike Lee are calling for a rally to protest racial profiling.
GREAT JOB employees of protecting yourselves. You deserve commendations. How long though until the bad guy’s family sues Taco Bell?
But, but, but…he was such a good boy!
They need to practice… They missed out on a perfect ending; they missed one.
Hope they get a reward and a letter of commendation for bravery. I will put that Taco Bell on my list of safe places to eat my meal in peace.
Go Taco Bell! Is Ohio an open carry state now? I always love the story when the would be victims turn the tables and drop and mfer or two. They went ahead and made my day.
Instead of “being shocked”, the Taco Bell spokesmouth should be PRAISING her carrying employees who probably saved lives that day!