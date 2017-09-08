HURRICANE IRMA: Pittsburghers In Florida | Travel Chaos | Flight Escapes Puerto Rico | Irma Help | Harvey Help
GOP Lawmaker Says State Income Tax Increase Is Inevitable

Filed Under: Budget, Gene DiGirolamo, Income Tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Republican state lawmaker from suburban Philadelphia says an income tax increase is inevitable to fix the state’s deficit-riddled finances, even if it doesn’t happen this year.

Rep. Gene DiGirolamo said Thursday that he’s proposing an 8 percent income tax increase to take the rate to 3.32 percent as part of a wider revenue package.

Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives will return to session next week amid a two-month stalemate over plugging a $2.2 billion budget hole.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf says he’ll be out of options to pay bills on time in a week.

Wolf supports a utility tax-and-borrowing plan that passed the Senate in July, but it is unpopular with House members. Some House Republicans support diverting cash from various off-budget programs, including for public transportation, farmland preservation and environmental improvements.

