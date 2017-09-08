Penguins Hire Kevin Stevens As Special Assignment Scout

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired a familiar face as a new special assignment scout.
According to the team’s official website, Kevin Stevens will be based in Boston and will be involved with amateur scouting and scouting college free agents.
The 52-year-old is a Massachusetts native and helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1991 and 1992.
He still ranks in the top ten for goals (260), assists (295) and points (555) in franchise history.
His 55 goals in 1992-93 and 123 points in 1991-92 are team records for a left wing.
Stevens also served as a pro scout with the Penguins from 2005-12.