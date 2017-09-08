Officials: Hate Literature Being Distributed On Pitt, CMU Campuses

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In Oakland, both the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University have been targeted. So has the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill.

White supremacist stickers and fliers are being circulated.

Some have swastikas, others say “It’s not illegal to be White… yet,” and another reading “White People Rock” was found stuck to a bench in Schenley Park.

“We’re encouraging the community to turnover every hate sticker, every hate brochure, anything that they see as suspicious out in the community,” said Bradley Orsini, the director of security at the Jewish Federation.

Orsini is asking for the public’s help in trying to find who’s responsible.

“If they see somebody distributing this hate literature to call the police, to call me, to call the authorities, so we can identify these people,” said Orsini.

The stickers bear the tag of the “Creativity Alliance,” a white supremacist group which identifies its Pennsylvania state leader as Hardy Lloyd, who is a local neo-Nazi just released from prison on probation and firearms violations.

Lloyd was recently seen disrupting an anti-hate demonstration in Mount Lebanon.

In emails to KDKA, Lloyd and the “Creativity Alliance” say they’re not responsible for distributing the literature, but applaud the actions of other hate groups that are.

Orsini, however, doesn’t believe the flier campaign involves many people.

“I think to the best of our knowledge is that it’s probably singular,” he said. “Maybe one or two people at the most. We haven’t had reported incidents of groups of people distributing this.”

While not naming Lloyd, CMU has issued this statement:

“The safety of members of the university community is our highest priority. CMU police recently learned that an individual with a criminal history had been on campus. Because of that criminal history, CMU issued the individual with a notice to stay away from campus.”

But, for now, law enforcement is asking the public to be their eyes and ears. Not to be afraid or intimated, but to immediately call if they find some of the literature or observe someone dropping it.