Background Actors Needed For New Stephen King Series

Casting Call, Castle Rock, Nancy Mosser Casting, West Virginia

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (KDKA) — Background actors are needed for a new Stephen King TV series that is filming in West Virginia.

Nancy Mosser Casting is looking for men and women to play prisoners, prison guards, prison staff, visiting family members and pedestrians in the upcoming series “Castle Rock.”

Filming will take place in Moundsville, W.Va., between Sunday, Sept. 24 and Thursday, Sept. 28. Nancy Mosser Casting says the drive from Pittsburgh to Moundsville takes about an hour and a half. Actors will be paid.

“Castle Rock” is being produced by Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The show will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Hulu describes the show as a psychological-horror series set in “the Stephen King multiverse.” The show is named after the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock, which has appeared and been mentioned in a number of Stephen King works, including, “It,” “The Dead Zone,” and “Under the Dome.”

Information on how to submit for a part on the show can be found on the Nancy Mosser Casting Facebook page: Facebook.com/MosserCasting

