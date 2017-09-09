‘I’m Going To Kill You’: Drunk Man Attacks Homeowner After Attempting To Enter House

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Police say a drunk man attacked a homeowner with a knife and threatened to kill him after attempting to enter his Oakland house Friday.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of Atwood Street.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to the home for a report of a burglary in progress.

When they arrived at the scene, the homeowner told police that he and his family were inside when his wife said someone was trying to get in their back door. The homeowner went outside through their front door and walked to the back of the house, where he saw a man repeatedly trying to pull the back door open.

The man was later identified as 21-year-old Jordon Kloiber.

The homeowner told police he yelled at Kloiber, who then charged at him and put him in a choke hold. Kloiber pulled out a folding knife during their struggle and allegedly told the homeowner, “I’m going to kill you.” Kloiber attempted to stab the homeowner several times.

The homeowner’s stepson then came outside and attempted to separate the two men.

According to police, the homeowner had a puncture wound outside the top of his foot, but did not sustain any other serious injuries besides some back pain. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The homeowner’s stepson suffered some minor scrapes.

Kloiber was still standing in the backyard when police arrived on the scene. According to a criminal complaint, Kloiber was “swaying on his feet with very slurred speech.” He was taken into custody and transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Kloiber is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and terroristic threats.