HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Pennsylvania Investigating Equifax Cyberattack, Shapiro Says

Filed Under: Equifax

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s top law-enforcement officer says his office is investigating the massive data breach targeting the credit monitoring company Equifax.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday that it is unclear how many Pennsylvanians were affected.

In total, the attack exposed data belonging to 143 million Americans, including Social Security numbers, birth dates and driver’s license numbers.

Shapiro says he’s also investigating the months-long delay before Equifax notified consumers of the breach and will take every step necessary to hold Equifax accountable.

Shapiro says Pennsylvanians should sign up for credit monitoring and identity theft protection. He says Equifax is offering free service for one year at http://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com and people can get a free credit report at http://www.annualcreditreport.com .

People who believe they are an identity theft victim can contact the consumer protection bureau in Shapiro’s office.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch