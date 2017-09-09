HURRICANE IRMA: Evacuees | Stranded | Concerned Mom | Parks Closing | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Hurricane Jose
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

The Latest: Forecasters Say Irma Now Aimed At Keys, Tampa

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(AP) — The National Hurricane Center says the eye of powerful Hurricane Irma is expected to hit southwest Florida and Tampa sometime Sunday, but the entire state will feel the storm’s effects.

Hurricane Center spokesman and meteorologist Dennis Feltgen said Saturday that while Miami won’t get the core of Irma it will still get life-threatening hurricane conditions.

The Category 4 storm pounded Cuba early Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). It was expected to strengthen before hitting Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch