Trump Readies For First Sept. 11 Commemoration As President

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump is preparing for his first commemoration of the 9/11 attacks as president.

The White House says Trump and first lady Melania Trump will observe a moment of silence Monday morning in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people killed 16 years ago when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The moment of silence is scheduled for about the time the first airplane struck one of the Twin Towers.

Trump also plans to participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon.

Vice President Mike Pence will represent the administration at a ceremony at a memorial near Shanksville.

