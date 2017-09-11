Big Honors For Local Amusement Parks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big honor for Kennywood.

The amusement park was recognized for several of its attractions at the Golden Ticket Awards in Bristol, Connecticut.

For the eighth straight year, Noah’s Ark was named the Best Funhouse/Walkthrough Attraction. In 2016, Noah’s Ark got a makeover, and the big blue whale entrance returned after 20 years.

The Golden Ticket Awards highlight the best in the industry, as voted on by theme park experts and complied by industry publication Amusement Today.

Kennywood’s Merry Go Round was named a finalist for Best Carousel.

Both Phantom Fright Nights and Holiday Lights made the lists for Best Halloween and Christmas events respectively.

Phantom Fright Nights resume for the 17th season on Friday September 29.

Kennywood’s sister park, Idlewild & SoakZone in Ligonier, also picked up an honor at the Golden Ticket Awards. The park was named Best Children’s Park for the eighth straight year.

