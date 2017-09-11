CDC: Multistate Infection Outbreak Linked To Petland Puppies, 2 Pa. Cases Reported

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that they have traced a multistate outbreak of human Campylobacter infections to puppies sold at Petland pet stores.

According to the CDC, 39 people in seven states have had confirmed infections or symptoms of Campylobacter, which can be spread through contact with dog feces.

Twelve of those reported cases were Petland employees. The other 27 cases were people who had recently purchased a puppy from Petland or otherwise came into contact with a puppy from Petland.

Two cases have been reported in Pennsylvania. All five Petland locations in the state are in the Pittsburgh area.

The majority of illnesses were in Ohio, where 18 cases were reported.

Nine people have been hospitalized. The CDC says the first illness in the outbreak was reported on Sept. 15, 2016. The most recent report was on Sept. 1 of this year.

More information on the outbreak, including advice for pet owners and pet store workers, can be found here: CDC.gov/campylobacter