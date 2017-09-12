Report: 3 Charged In Kidnapping, Torturing Of Woman In Arnold

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD (KDKA) – Three people are accused of kidnapping a woman and torturing her in Arnold over the weekend.

According to a Tribune-Review report, the incident happened inside a home on 16th Street Saturday night.

The suspects have been identified as 41-year-old Michael Battaglia, 30-year-old Stephanie Unruh and 25-year-old Devon Hamilton.

An argument between the victim and three suspects escalated. At that time, the suspects allegedly stripped her of her clothes and dragged her to the basement. There, she was tied to a pole allegedly punched in the head and beaten with a broom stick.

When the suspects left, the victim was able to untie herself. However, before she could escape, the suspects returned, tied her up again and burned her chest with a lit cigarette.

Eventually, the suspects fell asleep and the victim was able to run to a neighbor’s house for help.

She was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

As for the suspects, each are currently being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $50,000 bond.

