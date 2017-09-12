2 Kids Found In Car After Low-Speed Police Chase, Suspect Claims Police Were Harassing Her

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges after a routine traffic stop turned into a police pursuit through several city neighborhoods with two kids in the suspect’s vehicle.

Candice Dixon, 30, of Sheraden, was taken into custody around noon Tuesday near the 40th Street Bridge after a low-speed police pursuit through several neighborhoods.

Officers initially tried to stop Dixon’s vehicle, a Chevy HHR, at a Greentree Road intersection.

Police say she had two children with her in the car when she was stopped – a 2-year-old and an infant. One of them was in a car seat; the other was on her lap.

Neither child was injured.

During the low-speed chase, officials say Dixon called 911 to report that she was being harassed by police. A dispatcher told her to pull over, shut the car off, and come out her hands up.

She complained on the phone that the officers were trying to pull her over for no reason, and that they were putting her life and the lives of the children in danger.

Initially, police tried to pull her over because they recognized her vehicle from previous incidents, and it was not properly registered.

Words written on the back car window read: “No driver’s license or insurance required. Private, not for commerce use – private mode of travel.”

Police say speeds during the chase did not exceed 45 miles per hour. Began in the West End, continued to the Parkway East then onto Route 28 north and ended at the off-ramp leading to the 40th Street Bridge.

Dixon is being held in the Allegheny County Jail. She is facing several charges, including escape, resisting arrest and driving without a license.

The children are being cared for by their grandmother.