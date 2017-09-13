HURRICANE IRMA: Death Toll | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
Hockey’s Back In The ‘Burgh: Crosby Delivers Season Tickets To Lucky Fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins kept with an annual tradition Wednesday, personally delivering season tickets to fans ahead of the start of the season.

One family got quite the surprise when captain Sidney Crosby made a stop at their house, and even played some hockey with the kids.

It’s the day Pittsburgh Penguins’ season ticket holders look forward to every year, and it’s the unofficial announcement that hockey is back in the ‘Burgh.

“We got my family here and we’re all just kind of waiting with anticipation who is going to come down our driveway,” said Kris Proctor, a Penguins’ season ticket holder.

Everyone in the family had their vote for which player they’d like to meet.

“I wouldn’t mind if it’s Crosby, I would love Hornqvist, my other son wants Olli Maatta, so they’re a little bit divided there between the two of them,” Proctor said.

But dad is the one who gets his wish. And at first sight of the Penguins’ superstar at their door, everyone was excited.

Crosby met the whole family, and within moments of being invited inside, he was signing autographs, talking about hockey, and later, joined the kids to play outside.

By the end of the visit, Proctor and his family have shared a lifelong memory, and the captain was even impressed.

“We got a hockey family here,” he said. “It’s fun to see the kids’ reactions, they just want to get outside and play hockey right away.”

