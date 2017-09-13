HURRICANE IRMA: Latest | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean Destruction | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Help Pets
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Former Cop Shot On Patrol In 2015 Testifies In Suspect’s Attempted Murder Trial

Filed Under: Alan Loskoch, Earl Hollins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – A former western Pennsylvania police officer who was shot in the chest while on patrol has testified in the attempted murder trial of the man accused of shooting him.

Former Harmony Township Police Officer Alan Loskoch testified Tuesday in the trial of 29-year-old Earl Hollins. Hollins has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting.

Loskoch said he confronted Hollins as he tried to break into a car, then Hollins opened fire. Loskoch suffered a gunshot wound to the chest but was saved by his bulletproof vest.

The former police officer said the shooting left him with hearing loss which prevented him from returning to work as an officer.

An attorney for Hollins said prosecutors have “no physical evidence” connecting his client to the shooting.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch