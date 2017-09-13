Former Cop Shot On Patrol In 2015 Testifies In Suspect’s Attempted Murder Trial

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – A former western Pennsylvania police officer who was shot in the chest while on patrol has testified in the attempted murder trial of the man accused of shooting him.
Former Harmony Township Police Officer Alan Loskoch testified Tuesday in the trial of 29-year-old Earl Hollins. Hollins has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the October 2015 shooting.
Loskoch said he confronted Hollins as he tried to break into a car, then Hollins opened fire. Loskoch suffered a gunshot wound to the chest but was saved by his bulletproof vest.
The former police officer said the shooting left him with hearing loss which prevented him from returning to work as an officer.
An attorney for Hollins said prosecutors have “no physical evidence” connecting his client to the shooting.
