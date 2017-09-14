Michael Keaton Explains ‘Mortal Sin’ Of Throwing Out First Pitch At Pirates Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Actor Michael Keaton loves his Pittsburgh sports teams.
The Robinson native was on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” Wednesday and talked about his experiences throwing out the first pitch at a Pirates game.
Keaton says he’s actually thrown out the first pitch for the Pirates on two occasions.
The first time went well, but the second time didn’t go as planned.
“The thing you never wanna do, if anything…you go 10 feet over the catcher, throw it into the stands, it doesn’t matter. You never wanna throw short, I threw a tiny – a good bit short and outside into the dirt. It’s like the mortal sin,” he said.
Keaton says he asked for the ball back and threw it again.
Watch The Full Clip Here: