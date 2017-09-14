WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Couples Sought For New Reality Show Filming In Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new reality show is looking for local couples that are expecting a child.

The show will be called “Room to Grow,” and will be shooting in the Pittsburgh area from the middle of October through November.

They’re looking for a couple that will be in the late part of their first trimester, and who doesn’t yet know the gender of their new baby. The couple must also be willing to wait on knowing the gender of the child until the end of filming.

Couples chosen for the show will receive a “custom nursery with personalized artwork and design.”

