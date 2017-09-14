Woodland Hills School District, Former Principal Reach Severance Agreement

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Woodland Hills School District has reached a severance agreement with the high school’s former principal and head football coach.

Kevin Murray resigned in August after video surfaced, showing him allegedly helping school police officers physically handle a student.

He had been on unpaid leave from the district while the state Department of Education decided if his certification should be renewed.

Under the terms of the agreement, the district agreed to pay Murray $32,000, before taxes.

“It was in the best interest the parties amicably resolved this, and we did,” said Phil DiLucente, Murray’s attorney.

Officials say it would have cost more to take the case to court.

DiLucente suggests the videos, at the center of the controversy surrounding Murray were damaging, but don’t tell the whole story.

KDKA’s Marty Griffin: “So are the videos a lie?”

DiLucente: “Videos can lie at times if they’re piecemealed together, if they’re not played continuously, if you don’t know the circumstances of why the initial interaction or even discovery of something transpired.”

Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents several former students suing the school district, says he’s glad Murray is gone.

His concern, he says, is an African American employee who was fired following allegations he mishandled a student and did not receive a severance package.