HURRICANE IRMA: Trump Visits | Miami Nun | Pittsburgh Transplants | Caribbean | Irma Help | Harvey Help | Pets
MORE: LIVE CBSN Coverage | More Coverage From CBS Miami

Woodland Hills School District, Former Principal Reach Severance Agreement

By Marty Griffin
Filed Under: Kevin Murray, Marty Griffin, Woodland Hills School District

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Woodland Hills School District has reached a severance agreement with the high school’s former principal and head football coach.

Kevin Murray resigned in August after video surfaced, showing him allegedly helping school police officers physically handle a student.

He had been on unpaid leave from the district while the state Department of Education decided if his certification should be renewed.

Under the terms of the agreement, the district agreed to pay Murray $32,000, before taxes.

“It was in the best interest the parties amicably resolved this, and we did,” said Phil DiLucente, Murray’s attorney.

Officials say it would have cost more to take the case to court.

DiLucente suggests the videos, at the center of the controversy surrounding Murray were damaging, but don’t tell the whole story.

KDKA’s Marty Griffin: “So are the videos a lie?”

DiLucente: “Videos can lie at times if they’re piecemealed together, if they’re not played continuously, if you don’t know the circumstances of why the initial interaction or even discovery of something transpired.”

Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents several former students suing the school district, says he’s glad Murray is gone.

His concern, he says, is an African American employee who was fired following allegations he mishandled a student and did not receive a severance package.

More from Marty Griffin
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch