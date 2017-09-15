Know The Score: Sept. 15, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Academy Park 59, Boyertown 18
Aliquippa 50, Freeport 0
Archbishop Ryan 20, Father Judge 13
Athens 46, Troy 7
Avon Grove 56, Octorara 0
Bangor 12, Salisbury 6
Belle Vernon 17, Ringgold 14
Bellwood-Antis 49, Everett 17
Bensalem 41, Abington 18
Berks Catholic 50, York Catholic 0
Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Shade 14
Berwick 56, Crestwood 0
Bethel Park 27, Norwin 7
Bethlehem Center 53, Springdale 22
Bethlehem Freedom 26, Northampton 13
Big Spring 31, Boiling Springs 19
Bishop Canevin 28, Leechburg 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 35, Cambria Heights 0
Bishop McCort 30, Somerset 12
Blackhawk 43, Indiana 13
Bloomsburg 26, Shamokin 7
Bradford 27, Otto-Eldred 8
Brashear 18, Westinghouse 7
Brookville 36, Punxsutawney 0
Burgettstown 49, Bentworth 3
Cambridge Springs 40, Cochranton 12
Camp Hill 52, James Buchanan 6
Canton 32, Shenandoah Valley 13
Carbondale 30, Lakeland 14
Carlisle 28, South Western 19
Carmichaels 36, West Greene 30
Central Cambria 28, Penn Cambria 18
Central Columbia 17, Loyalsock 14
Central Dauphin 28, West Lawn Wilson 20
Central Dauphin East 39, Susquehanna Township 16
Central Martinsburg 51, Penns Valley 8
Central Valley 52, Pittsburgh North Catholic 28
Charleroi 34, Frazier 20
Chestnut Ridge 43, Bald Eagle Area 6
Chichester 34, Phoenixville 7
Clairton 38, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Clarion 61, Keystone 6
Clarkson North, Ontario 35, Erie McDowell 28
Claysburg-Kimmel 32, Moshannon Valley 0
Coatesville 42, Downingtown West 6
Cocalico 56, Upper Perkiomen 0
Conrad Weiser 35, Twin Valley 28
Corry 29, Fairview 28
Cowanesque Valley 20, Sayre Area 12
Cumberland Valley 49, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 23
Curwensville 56, Port Allegany 13
Danville 75, Milton 16
Delaware Valley 42, West Scranton 0
Delone 44, New Oxford 19
Derry 48, Southmoreland 7
Dover 36, Red Land 13
Dubois 38, Oil City 19
Dunmore 35, Riverside 0
ELCO 36, Fleetwood 32
East Juniata 27, Hamburg 0
East Pennsboro 56, Greencastle Antrim 24
East Stroudsburg South 33, Allentown Central Catholic 21
Eisenhower 47, North East 3
Elizabeth Forward 41, Waynesburg Central 0
Elizabethtown 38, Lebanon 19
Elwood City Riverside 39, Mohawk 0
Erie Cathedral Prep 62, Cle. Benedictine, Ohio 28
Erie High 42, Fort Leboeuf 3
Farrell 58, West Middlesex 0
Forest Hills 41, Bishop Carroll 7
Fort Cherry 33, Monessen 6
Fort Hill, Md. 42, Hollidaysburg 10
Garden Spot 56, Spring Grove 21
Garnet Valley 28, Penncrest 7
Gateway 54, Armstrong 13
General McLane 49, Union City 28
Gettysburg 14, Waynesboro 13
Governor Mifflin 49, Manheim Township 14
Greater Latrobe 37, Kiski Area 21
Greenville 49, Conneaut Area 27
Grove City 58, Franklin 6
Harrisburg 45, Pottsville 0
Harry S. Truman 42, Council Rock South 0
Haverford 54, Harriton 7
Hazleton Area 47, Abington Heights 19
Hempfield 24, Central York 21
Hershey 15, Milton Hershey 14
Highlands 24, Knoch 16
Homer-Center 28, Northern Cambria 26
Hopewell 47, Yough 27
Huntingdon 45, Clearfield 27
Jersey Shore 35, Lewisburg 6
Jim Thorpe 43, Minersville 0
Juniata 7, Tri-Valley 0
Juniata Valley 39, Williamsburg 33
Keystone Oaks 35, Deer Lakes 0
LaSalle 42, Archbishop Carroll 6
Lackawanna Trail 27, Northwest Area 0
Lancaster McCaskey 38, Reading 21
Lansdale Catholic 13, Bonner-Prendergast 12
Laurel 35, South Side 7
Lehighton 44, Marian Catholic 0
Line Mountain 28, Susquenita 7
Littlestown 26, Eastern York 14
Mahanoy Area 33, Pottsville Nativity 22
Manheim Central 66, West York 6
Mapletown 48, Avella 32
Maplewood 67, Saegertown 6
Marple Newtown 14, Ridley 12
Mars 26, Montour 15
McKeesport 60, Connellsville 7
Meadville 54, Warren 19
Mechanicsburg 33, Northern York 30
Mercyhurst Prep 35, Conneaut, Ohio 7
Mid Valley 40, Hanover Area 15
Middletown 63, West Perry 7
Mifflinburg 31, Warrior Run 0
Moon 26, Hampton 24
Mount Carmel 42, Montoursville 0
Mount Lebanon 24, Canon-McMillan 17
Mount Pleasant 28, McGuffey 21, OT
Mount Union 26, Southern Huntingdon 7
Muncy 17, Montgomery 7
Neshannock 49, New Brighton 21
Neumann-Goretti 8, Philadelphia Northeast 7
New Castle 35, Ambridge 7
North Allegheny 55, Shaler 7
North Hills 31, Fox Chapel 17
North Penn 28, Central Bucks West 14
North Schuylkill 18, Schuylkill Haven 17
Northeastern 21, Solanco 7
Northern Bedford 43, Tussey Mountain 0
Northern Lebanon 24, Daniel Boone 21
Notre Dame-Green Pond 35, Northern Lehigh 14
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 41, Western Beaver 6
Owen J Roberts 47, Upper Merion 0
Palisades 35, Southern Lehigh 17
Palmerton 44, Pen Argyl 12
Palmyra 28, Donegal 14
Parkland 42, Easton 7
Penn-Trafford 34, Woodland Hills 8
Pennridge 34, Souderton 3
Pequea Valley 33, Kutztown 6
Perkiomen Valley 21, Interboro 13
Peters Township 35, Altoona 7
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 42, Hempfield Area 14
Pleasant Valley 31, Allentown Allen 6
Plum 33, Franklin Regional 7
Pocono Mountain East 33, East Stroudsburg North 14
Pope John Paul II 42, Schuylkill Valley 10
Portage Area 52, Blacklick 7
Pottsgrove 38, Glen Mills 20
Pottstown 12, Methacton 6
Quaker Valley 45, Beaver Area 21
Quakertown 32, Wissahickon 13
Redbank Valley 40, Clarion-Limestone 14
Reynolds 30, Lakeview 0
Richland 31, Bedford 7
Rochester 48, Sto-Rox 16
Saucon Valley 49, Catasauqua 21
Scranton 42, North Pocono 35
Scranton Prep 35, Dallas 17
Seneca 34, Iroquois 28
Seneca Valley 35, Butler 0
Serra Catholic 16, Avonworth 10
Seton-LaSalle 35, Burrell 19
Shady Side Academy 38, Apollo-Ridge 14
Sharon 27, Hickory 6
Shenango 7, Northgate 6
Shikellamy 28, Selinsgrove 26
Shippensburg 33, Bermudian Springs 20
Slippery Rock 43, Mercer 7
South Allegheny 54, Carlynton 6
South Fayette 51, Uniontown 6
South Williamsport 48, North Penn-Mansfield 26
Southern Columbia 57, Hughesville 0
Spring-Ford 45, Exeter 21
State College 56, Mifflin County 7
Strawberry Mansion 30, Fels 8
Stroudsburg 42, Allentown Dieruff 26
Susquehannock 28, Biglerville 12
Tamaqua 48, Panther Valley 14
Thomas Jefferson 48, Greensburg Salem 0
Tower Hill, Del. 60, Perkiomen School 22
Trinity 37, Laurel Highlands 7
Tunkhannock 34, Wyalusing 7
Tyrone 42, Philipsburg-Osceola 21
Union Area 26, Jefferson-Morgan 6
Upper Darby 39, Radnor 14
Upper Moreland 41, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 7
Upper St. Clair 42, Baldwin 12
Valley View 58, Pittston Area 20
Wallenpaupack 32, Honesdale 21
Warwick 61, Ephrata 0
Washington 41, South Park 0
Wellsboro 50, Towanda 9
West Allegheny 49, Chartiers Valley 29
West Branch 35, Glendale 7
West Chester Rustin 42, Oxford 34
Western Wayne 53, Holy Redeemer 0
Whitehall 41, Bethlehem Liberty 20
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 26, Nanticoke Area 7
Williams Valley 52, Halifax 7
Wilmington 35, Sharpsville 0
Windber 47, Conemaugh Township 6
Wyoming Valley West 48, Williamsport 34
York 48, Cedar Cliff 28
York Suburban 38, Columbia 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Chambersburg vs. Red Lion, ccd.
