Police Declare Reports Of Explosion On London Subway A Terrorist Incident

LONDON (AP) — British police have declared a reported explosion at a southwest London subway station a terrorist incident.

Police say several people have been injured in the rush-hour incident on a Tube train at Parsons Green station in west London.Police say several people have been injured in the rush-hour incident on a Tube train at Parsons Green station.

Britain’s official threat level from terrorism stands at “severe,” the second-highest rung on a five-point scale, meaning an attack is highly likely.

A commuter whose train had just left the Parsons Green station says there was panic after a woman on the platform saw what appeared to be an explosion. Richard Aylmer-Hall said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

“There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off,” he said. “Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews.” He said he did not believe anyone was hurt by the actual device.

London Fire Brigade said they were called to the scene at 8:21 a.m. local time Friday. The London ambulance service said multiple crews had been dispatched.

The incident happened during rush hour when the Underground system is crowded. The station was closed. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said people should “keep calm and go about their normal lives.” Johnson said it would be “wrong to speculate,” and that police and transit authorities “are on it.”

