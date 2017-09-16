Police: Child Attempted To Stab Teens, Hit Them With Lightsaber Toy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a child was accused of attempting to stab two teenagers in Derry Township on Thursday.
It happened 5 p.m. Thursday on Murtha Way.
According to state police, a 12-year-old boy got into an argument with two teenagers, ages 13 and 14.
State police say the argument escalated and the 12-year-old tried to stab the two teenagers with a box cutter. The boy also hit one of the teenagers with a “Star Wars” lightsaber toy.
The incident is under investigation.